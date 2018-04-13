MSM Breathless over Non-Reporting of Unconfirmed Rumor About Trump Fathering Child

The Absurd Desperation Of Our Media (And Special Counsel Robert Mueller) To Overturn The Election Of President Trump Achieved Light-speed Thursday With The “bombshell” News That Thenational Enquirer Did Not Report An Unconfirmed, Second-hand Rumor About Trump Fathering A Child Out Of Wedlock In 1989.

The far-left Associated Press, Ronan Farrow at the New Yorker, the anti-Trump Washington Post, and all the usual suspects are frantically piling on over … a second-hand rumor no one has been able to confirm.

But now that the Russian collusion hoax has backfired on the Deep State, Hillary Clinton, and Barack Obama; now that the idea that Trump obstructed justice has been exposed as more than a little sketchy, it has come to this: raids on Trump’s personal attorney, decades-old rumors of consensual affairs being treated as Watergate, the criminalizing of perfectly legal non-disclosure agreements, and breathless reporting of the fact that there was no reporting of a baseless rumor.

After he passed a lie detector test in late 2015, American Media, Inc., publisher of the National Enquirer, paid former Trump Tower doorman Dino Sajudin $30,000 for the exclusive rights to the following: he heard rumors that Trump fathered a child with a 29-year-old Trump Tower employee some 30-years-ago.

Moreover, despite the bottomless pit of corporate resources and partisan zeal at their disposal, neither the New Yorker nor the AP have been able to confirm the rumor. My guess is that countless other news outlets have spent gobs of money chasing this, as well. – READ MORE

