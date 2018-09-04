‘We Do Need New Leadership’: Dem Rep Says It’s Time to Move on From Pelosi

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, said Democrats need new leadership if they want to take control of the House in November’s midterm elections.

Speaking with Dana Bash on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, Ryan, who in the past has challenged Pelosi, echoed the sentiment.

“I think we do need new leadership,” Ryan responded when asked if he would consider running for Speaker.