‘We Do Need New Leadership’: Dem Rep Says It’s Time to Move on From Pelosi
Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, said Democrats need new leadership if they want to take control of the House in November’s midterm elections.
Speaking with Dana Bash on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, Ryan, who in the past has challenged Pelosi, echoed the sentiment.
“I think we do need new leadership,” Ryan responded when asked if he would consider running for Speaker.
When Bash pressed him on opposing Pelosi, who has said she will run for Speaker, Ryan said he’s “not closing the door on it.”
“I think it’s time for us to move in another direction. I thought that 18 months ago. I think that today. If we’re going to reach out to those voters, to those independent voters, I think we do need some new people going out to make the case,” Ryan said. – READ MORE
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) said on Thursday that she has a following in the country that’s unsurpassed by anyone, except those running for president.
“I have a following in the country that’s unsurpassed by anybody, unless they’re running for president,” Pelosi said.
Pelosi made the comments in an interview with the Associated Press. The 78-year-old Democrat was responding to a question about her leadership being in jeopardy. NBC News released a report that showed over 50 Democrats, including nine incumbent lawmakers, have publicly stated they would oppose Pelosi to be speaker of the House if Democrats retake control the House of Representatives.
“This is not anything to make a big fuss over, it’s politics,” Pelosi said. – READ MORE