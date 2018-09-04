Florida’s Gillum grateful for donations from ‘everyday folks’ — and billionaires Soros and Steyer

Andrew Gillum, the Tallahassee mayor who recently won Florida’s Democratic gubernatorial nomination, likes to thank “everyday folks” for donating to his campaign. On Sunday he also thanked billionaires George Soros and Tom Steyer.

“I’ll tell you, I’m obviously deeply appreciative of Mr. Soros, as well as Mr. Steyer, both men whom I’ve known for some time,” Gillum said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday.

In fact, the 39-year-old Gillum received an outpouring of support from liberal megadonors and groups associated with their vast network of affiliates, helping him emerge from a crowded Democratic field last Tuesday.

In April, his campaign raised $450,000, with more than half of that coming from Soros in the form of a contribution to Forward Florida, a political action committee focused on getting Gillum elected, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Both Soros and Steyer, who’s been leading an effort to impeach President Trump, also directed $650,000 in the final two weeks of primary campaigning toward the same political group, according to Politico. – READ MORE

CNN’s Dana Bash repeatedly pressed Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum on Sunday over his support for a $33 trillion government-run health care system and how he intends to pay for it.

“A study earlier this summer from George Mason University estimates that Medicare for all, that plan, would cost the government $33 trillion — with a T — dollars over the next decade, which obviously would require a significant tax increase,” Bash said. “Are you ready to tell the people of Florida that they need to pay a lot more in taxes to fund your health care plan?”

Dana Bash asks Andrew Gillum how he'll pay for his $33 Trillion health care plan. His answers in order: -The plan will save trillions

-Florida can't do it alone

-Taxes won't be raised

-We can help 700,000 people

-I had a rough childhood

-Trump/DeSantis to blame

-I'll raise taxes pic.twitter.com/mbLfhjaekQ — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) September 3, 2018

Gillum struggled mightily in responding to Bash’s question as he tried to deflect from answering the question, saying that the $33 trillion health care program could save the government money.- READ MORE