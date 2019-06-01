‘We Build the Wall’ Resumes Construction After Permit Snag and Unveils Its New Southern Border Barrier

“We Build the Wall” building group is back to work constructing the first privately funded U.S.-Mexico border wall.

The group recently announced plans to start building in the El Paso area to fill a half-mile gap between existing border walls. Its plans then came to a halt on Tuesday when the city of Sunland Park, New Mexico, ordered the group to stop due to an “incomplete” building application, which the group’s founder snapped back saying it was a “political issue.”

“There is no political motivation on the part of the city, simply our interest in having our code and ordinances complied with,” Sunland Park City Manager Julia Brown responded at the time.

The City of Sunland Park rescinded their order keeping the We Build the Wall group from finishing construction. Work resumed this morning. @elpasotimes pic.twitter.com/iKZcKAleq4 — mark lambie (@LambieMark) May 30, 2019

However, “We Build the Wall” resumed its work on Thursday morning as the city lifted its order. – READ MORE