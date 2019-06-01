‘Ashamed’ of Brexit, Elton John Declares He’s ‘Not an English Idiot’

Sir Elton John doesn’t like being a Brit anymore because so many of his countrymen do. He’s upset that the U.K. voted for Brexit and, according to The Guardian, he told an audience in Verona, Italy that “I’m ashamed of my country for what it has done.”

The musical memorialist for “dead blondes” went on “I am sick to death of politicians, especially British politicians. I am sick to death of Brexit.” You hear that, Britain, get your act together, because Elton just can’t work like this!

But the hissy fit’s big crescendo was yet to come. “I am a European,” he exclaimed. “I am not a stupid, colonial, imperialist English idiot.”

Aren’t you Brits ashamed? You nurtured him and gave him the freedom and security to become a musician. Then you bought his records and made him a rich man who can and does live wherever in the world he wants. You even made him a Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (quite the ceremony: Elizabeth, Britain’s longest reigning monarch, honoring Britain’s longest reigning queen.) But you refuse to let go of the last shreds of your culture. Won’t you for once think about what this is doing to Elton? – READ MORE

