‘We Are Deeply Disturbed’: NY Jewish Group Denounces AOC’s Border Concentration Camps Remark

ep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is coming under fire from a Jewish community in her own state after she compared southern border detention facilities to “concentration camps.”

“The U.S. is running concentration camps on our southern border and that is exactly what they are,” Ocasio-Cortez said, as IJR Red previously reported.

In a letter to Ocasio-Cortez, the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York condemned her remark:

“We are deeply disturbed by the language used in your recent Instagram live video which seeks to equate the detention centers on America’s southern border with Nazi-era Concentration Camps. The terms ‘Concentration Camp’ and ‘Never Again’ are synonymous with and evocative of the atrocities committed by Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Germany, in which 6 million European Jews were systematically denied civil and human rights due to their race and ultimately murdered in a state-sponsored genocide.”

The Jewish council offered Ocasio-Cortez a visit to a Holocaust museum and a concentration camp to grasp a “better understanding” of the “horrors of the Holocaust.” – READ MORE