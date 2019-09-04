Waters: Epstein Was Trump’s ‘Best Friend’ (VIDEO)

Rep. Maxine Waters (D., Calif.) repeatedly claimed Tuesday that convicted sex offender Jeffery Epstein was President Donald Trump’s “best friend,” despite anchor Chris Hayes’s attempts to correct her.

On MSNBC’s All In, Waters told Hayes that Trump has been “disrespecting all of us” and “should have been impeached,” adding that Trump was a “con artist” who has a history of disrespecting women.

“One of his best friends, who supposedly committed suicide in prison, was a pedophile,” she said in reference to Epstein. “And he knew it because he even said he knew that he liked young girls.” – READ MORE