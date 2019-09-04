Prince Andrew reportedly axed from events over ties to Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew is being booted from public engagements because of his ties to late pedophile pal Jeffrey Epstein, according to reports.

The Queen’s son, who has been repeatedly named in court filings in the Epstein sex scandal, was due to appear as a royal guest at a string of upcoming formal engagements in Northern Ireland.

But several appearances have been scrapped — with one organizer saying the prince’s presence would “change the narrative” of their event, according to Sky News.

The nixed appearances include the opening of a railway station after a $6.1 million overhaul, as well as several others that had yet to be formally listed over security concerns, the outlet said.

Andrew, 59, is still listed to attend a youth golf tournament that bears his title — the annual Duke Of York Young Champions Trophy at Royal Portrush Golf Club.

The club’s committee has been warned it would be “inappropriate” for the prince to attend under such a black cloud but will not withdraw his invitation because he is a patron of the club, Sky News said. – READ MORE