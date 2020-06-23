WATCH: Young Venezuelan Woman Warns America Where Destroying Statues Leads

Venezuelans recognize signs of a communist takeover better than almost anyone (p.s. that accent is 🔥)pic.twitter.com/UJSjmfDXCo — Roz 🇺🇸 (@PolitiKurd) June 22, 2020

She points to several steps Venezuela went through on its way from being one of the most prosperous countries in the Americas to a socialist police state and economic disaster:

Statues came down because socialist dictator Hugo Chavez wanted the history erased. He changed street names for the same reason. He changed the educational curriculum to erase history and substitute his version. Some movies were banned, presumably for the same reason.

We’ve seen all of these happen in America just in the past few weeks, with statue destruction happening in blue cities and states from coast to coast, as city leaders choose not to defend them. There’s a petition to change the name of Columbus, Ohio because it’s named after explorer Christopher Columbus.

Without Columbus, America would not exist.

“You guys think it can’t happen to you, I’ve heard this so many times,” Rogliani says. “But always be on guard. Never believe something can’t happen to you. You need to guard your country and your society or it will be destroyed.” – READ MORE

