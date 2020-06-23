Trump to Issue an Executive Order Forcing Cities to Protect Monuments

President Donald Trump announced plans to issue an executive order to force cities to protect monuments amid protests.

During an interview with Eternal Word Television Network, Trump shared his opinion on the fight against Confederate monuments with host Raymond Arroyo.

Trump described the removal of statues and monuments as a “disgrace” while he lauded the figures as “magnificent artwork.”

“It’s a disgrace,” Trump said. “Remember, some of this is great artwork. This is magnificent artwork, as good as there is anywhere in the world, as good as you see in France, as good as you see anywhere. It’s a disgrace.”

Despite the detailed history behind the statues, Trump claimed, “Most of these people don’t even know what they’re taking down.”

Trump voiced his disapproval of a particular statue being forcefully removed by protesters. On Friday, the Ulysses S. Grant statue in San Francisco was toppled by protesters. – READ MORE

