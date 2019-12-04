WATCH: Yang Squirts Whipped Cream Into Mouths Of Kneeling Men, Campaign Manager Desperately Tries To Stop Him

On Tuesday evening, Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang celebrated the opening of his office in Manchester, New Hampshire, by squirting whipped cream into supporters’ mouths.

The “uncomfortable” interaction was captured on video by ABC News reporter Christopher Donato.

.⁦@AndrewYang⁩ ended his Manchester office opening by celebrating with whipped cream pic.twitter.com/Ud8byTiFn4 — Christopher Donato (@chrisdonato04) December 3, 2019

As shown in the video below, Mr. Yang squirts the cream into one kneeling young man’s mouth and then celebrates by shaking the bottle and joking, “That’s a full-service presidential candidate!” And he wasn’t done there, to the obvious displeasure of who appears to be the candidate’s campaign manager Zach Graumann. The businessman then squirts more cream into another kneeling male supporter’s mouth before Graumann has had enough and steps in to move the candidate along. – READ MORE