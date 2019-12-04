Washington Post analysis confirms Dems are losing impeachment argument in key swing states

An analysis by the Washington Post’s polling experts has bad news for Democrats hoping the Ukraine scandal would weaken President Trump.

After months of bad headlines and two weeks of public testimonies, voters in key battleground states are not buying the Democrats’ impeachment case against the president. The Post’s average of a dozen polls conducted since October in Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, and Wisconsin found that 51 percent of voters are opposed to impeachment and 44 percent support it.

Pollsters Scott Clement and Emily Guskin also noted: “Battleground state polls show a more negative reaction to the impeachment inquiry, signaling more risk to Democrats and potential benefit for Trump,” adding that “support for impeachment in key 2020 states lags the country overall.”

As TheBlaze has pointed out, support for impeaching Trump spiked nationally on or around October 14, just a few weeks after the Ukraine scandal broke in late September. However, public opinion began turning on the Democrats the more voters learned about their case. – READ MORE