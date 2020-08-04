WATCH: Woman throws hot coffee at man who isn’t wearing mask — and then things get bloody

Two mask-wearing zealots apparently were on patrol Friday in Manhattan Beach, California, and were caught on video telling a pair of maskless rebels that they were breaking a commandment.

“Ya’ll need to be wearing masks,” a woman’s voice is heard off camera.

The two men without masks were chatting with each other on a bench and apparently minding their own business when the woman and her male companion began scolding them.

The maskless man recording video of the exchange explained that he and his friend are “locals here” and are “on the other side of the fence” when it comes to wearing masks: “We don’t believe in this stuff.” – READ MORE

