CNN’s April Ryan ‘cannot wait’ to see ‘armed forces’ pull Trump out of the White House

CNN political analyst April Ryan declared she “cannot wait” to see President Trump forcefully removed from the White House by police and armed forces if he loses his bid for reelection.

Ryan evoked a common liberal talking point Saturday by predicting that Trump would refuse to leave office if he loses the election.

“There’s going to be a split-screen on Jan. 20, 2021. If Joe Biden is now going to be the 46th president of the United States, you will have him being inaugurated and watching police and armed forces trying to pull Donald Trump out of the White House. I cannot wait for that split-screen,” Ryan said.

Hillary Clinton, Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., and Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., have also recently expressed concern that Trump will refuse to leave the White House if he loses the election, with many prominent liberals claiming Trump’s rhetoric dismissing mail-in ballots is the foundation for the theory.

Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told “Outnumbered Overtime” last month she found it “comical” that top Democrats have suggested the president may not leave office if he loses his bid for reelection in November. – READ MORE

