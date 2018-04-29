WATCH: Woman Smashes Popeyes Window in Anger over Soft Drink

A New York woman angry at Popeyes staff for not giving her a soda with her “Wicked Good Deal” combo meal cursed at employees and smashed a store window, police said.

Security footage of the Friday incident showed a woman cursing at the staff, throwing a cardboard sign advertising the combo deal against a door, and smashing a window with a chair.

The woman flipped out at staff after realizing her $4 Wicked Good Deal was not the good deal she anticipated because it did not include a soda, the New York Post reported. – READ MORE

