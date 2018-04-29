Trump Takes Out ‘Fake News’ CNN And ‘Lying Machine’ James Clapper In One Blow

President Donald Trump attacked James Clapper on Saturday morning calling him a “lying machine” and criticizing “fake news” CNN for keeping Clapper as a contributor.

“Clapper lied about (fraudulent) Dossier leaks to CNN” @foxandfriends FoxNews He is a lying machine who now works for Fake News CNN. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 28, 2018

Trump was responding to a “Fox & Friends” segment during which former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino claimed that Clapper had been dishonest about the Russian dossier. – READ MORE

