WATCH: Woman Driver Taunts, Flips Off Trump Supporters. Then She Plows Into The Car In Front Of Her.

For all of you Trump supporters who could use a laugh, this one’s for you.

A woman who was temporarily stopped in heavy traffic decided to taunt Trump supporters at a street corner rally through her open window, as she flipped them the bird with both hands while she screamed at them.

Unsatisfied with her powerful gestures, she decided to take it one step further, leaning out the window from the waist up to flip them off with her arms and hands. – READ MORE

