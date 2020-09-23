WATCH: Woman Driver Taunts, Flips Off Trump Supporters. Then She Plows Into The Car In Front Of Her.

For all of you Trump supporters who could use a laugh, this one’s for you.

A woman who was temporarily stopped in heavy traffic decided to taunt Trump supporters at a street corner rally through her open window, as she flipped them the bird with both hands while she screamed at them.

KARMA IS A BITCH !!!

Biden supporter gets triggered over TRUMP street corner rally and causes a fender bender in front of the POLICE 😂😂😂

TRUMP 2020 pic.twitter.com/39oZB3r5qL — Italia19🇺🇸🇮🇹🇺🇸 (@WOP_45) September 22, 2020

Unsatisfied with her powerful gestures, she decided to take it one step further, leaning out the window from the waist up to flip them off with her arms and hands. – READ MORE

