Seattle Hires Convicted Pimp as ‘Street Czar’ to Consult on Police ‘Reform’

A man who had led violent protests in Seattle, Washington, and who was convicted of running a prostitution operation — including pimping underage girls — now has an office in the city’s municipal building and a paycheck of $150,000 a year to act as a “street czar” to advise on “reforming” police.

“A street czar is a person who has a particular genius in a particular area,” Andre Taylor told Seattle-based KOMO News. “I know the term ‘street czar’ is quite provocative.”

The New York Post reported on the city’s new hire: Taylor first found notoriety in Las Vegas, where he was sentenced in 2000 to more than five years in prison, serving little more than a year, the Seattle Times previously noted. Some of the girls he pimped for were underage, according to court reports in the Las Vegas Sun.

“I was born from the streets; I come out of the deep darkness,” he said in a YouTube video earlier this year, bragging how he “had children with some of the women who were with me” when he was a pimp.

“We decided we were going to be in this subculture, like the Mafia, whether you liked it or not,” he said of his life. “We knew you considered us the waste of the world from the beginning. We didn’t care what you thought about us … just like I don’t care what you think about me now.” – READ MORE

