WATCH: Truck Thief leaves Cops in Dust During Foot Chase Until Cop With Lightning Speed Lays Him Out

According to WLKY-TV, the driver stole a semi truck in Louisville, Kentucky, and managed to evade police for the better part of 24 hours.

“The chase began Friday afternoon on Interstate 64 around Tucker Station Road,” WLKY reported on March 22, 2014, when the 44-year-old driver of a stolen tractor-trailer cab tried to hit a Louisville Metro Police officer and a Jeffersontown patrol car.

It wasn’t long before authorities found out more about the vehicle.

“We later learned that the vehicle was stolen last night and the owner of the vehicle actually got behind it by Oxmoor Mall and identified it as his truck and called metro,” Jeffersontown Police Chief Rick Sanders said.

No idea who that cop is but if a NFL team doesn’t sign him this week they’re idiots pic.twitter.com/DqquziInup — Denlesks (@Denlesks) August 19, 2018

“LMPD’s pursuit ended just before 3:30 p.m. when the chase got into heavy traffic around Blankenbaker Parkway,” WLKY-TV reported. “At that time, Kentucky State Police and Shelby County police were notified of the chase.

“And we were talking to the pursuing officers on the radio and telling them, ‘OK, this is what is ahead of you and this is what is behind you,’” Chief Sanders said. “We could tell how heavy traffic was, and the officers did as directed. I think they did a great job.” – READ MORE

Police are often faced with a situation in which a person struggling with mental illness or high on drugs presents a threat to the safety of others or themselves. If only there was a way to take them down without using lethal force.

There soon may be if new technology being tested in Illinois gets put into routine use.

Officers from several suburban precincts gathered last week at the Buffalo Grove Police Department to test a new tool called the “BolaWrap.” Las Vegas-based Wrap Technologies showed off a hand-held device that shoots out an 8-foot Kevlar tether from as far to 25 feet — wrapping up a dangerous person without the use of lethal force.- READ MORE