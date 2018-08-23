Trump Just Destroyed Jeff Sessions on National TV: “What Kind of Man is This?” (Video)

Trump is hammering AG Sessions in interview with Fox News.

Says he hasn’t gotten control of DOJ “What kind of a man is this?” Trump asks about Sessions’ recusing himself from Russia probe. “By the way, the only reason I gave him the job, I felt loyalty. He was an original supporter.” — Travers

Wow.

It gets worse. Watch the video.

Earlier in the interview, Trump blasted Sessions for failing to control the DOJ.

“I put in an attorney general who never took control of the Justice Department, Jeff Sessions,” Trump said.

“Never took control of the Justice Department and it is sort of an incredible thing.”

