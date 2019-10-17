WATCH: While the NBA kowtows to China, Celtics star Enes Kanter delivers powerful message about sacrificing to stand for freedom

Boston Celtics player Enes Kanter addressed the Massachusetts House of Representatives on Wednesday, and he delivered a powerful message about why he uses his platform to stand for freedom — even at great risk to himself and his family.

Kanter, a citizen of Turkey, has been a target of the Turkish government for his opposition to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and his family, who still lives in Turkey, has paid the price for that.

“I am a basketball player, but I am more than an athlete,” Kanter said. “You guys probably know some of the stuff going on between me and my country, Turkey. Just because I talk about freedom — freedom of religion and expression and speech, just because I talk about democracy and human rights issues — of course, me and my family get affected by it.”

"My dad was a genetics professor and he got fired from his job, because I talk about these issues. My sister actually went to medical school for six years, and now she can't find a job because of her last name," Kanter continued. "So my family had to put a statement out their that said, 'We are disowning Enes.' I remember going to a practice that day, and it was probably the most awkward time in my whole life."