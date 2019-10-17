San Francisco Expands Travel Ban to Pro-Life States

San Francisco expanded its city-funded travel and contracting bans to 22 states with pro-life laws.

The 22 states include Texas, Massachusetts, and Florida. The move marks the expansion of an ordinance enacted in August that prohibited city-funded travel “to states that have enacted laws that prohibit abortion prior to the viability of the fetus” and contracting with companies headquartered in those states. The ban initially covered eight states, according to Courthouse News, but that list has now expanded to cover nearly half the country.

City supervisor Vallie Brown denounced pro-life reforms, such as late term abortion limits, as “an assault on women and women’s reproductive rights” and “an economic hit on women.”

The city also took action in 2016 to ban business with states that had enacted anti-LGBT laws. The initial list of states covered by this ban included Kansas, Mississippi, North Carolina, and Tennessee before expanding to include South Dakota. – READ MORE