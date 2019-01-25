WATCH: Warren Doesn’t Know How Many Branches Of Government Exist

Presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) appeared to not know how many branches of government exist during a Tuesday interview on CNN.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) doesn't know how many branches of government exist: "There are two co-equal branches of government, the president of the United States and the Congress" There are 3 equal branches of government: executive, legislative, judicial pic.twitter.com/ARHJsmII2B — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 24, 2019

Warren joined CNN’s Anderson Cooper on “Anderson Cooper 360” to discuss a variety of issues, including the on-going government shutdown.

“Do you ever think, look, the realistic end game is that Republicans get two thirds of what they want and the Democrats have to settle for the shorter straw?” Cooper asked. “Is that how the balance of power really works?”- READ MORE