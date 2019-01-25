Kamala Harris says president should ‘open up’ Trump Tower to federal workers furloughed by shutdown

Sen. Kamala Harris, a California Democrat who has declared her 2020 presidential candidacy, challenged President Trump to use his tower in New York City as shelter for furloughed federal workers during the partial government shutdown.

(…)

“You know what I think should happen? If the president feels this strongly about it, then open up the Trump Tower and let everybody live in there rent-free and then we could start having a discussion. I bet he’s got some rooms,” Harris laughed.

“February 1st is going to be rent day for a lot of people,” Maddow said.

“Yes, and it’s no joking matter,” Harris responded.

The Democrat later urged Congress to “do something” and demanded that a clean bill be brought to the Senate floor.

“Have the courage. Have the courage to stand up and say what you know to be true. It is wrong and it is unnecessary,” Harris added.- READ MORE