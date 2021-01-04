WATCH: Viral Video Of Canadian Police Battling Residents After Neighbor Alerts Them Of New Year’s Eve Gathering

On New Year’s Eve in Gatineau, Canada, a city in western Quebec, a neighbor notified police about a residence where a group of six people gathered to celebrate, triggering the police to arrive just before midnight to confront the residents, which precipitated a violent brawl with two of the residents getting arrested. Part of the incident was caught on video and went viral.

“Quebec is currently in lockdown, meaning visitors from another address are not permitted inside people’s homes at the moment,” CBC noted. Gatineau is the fourth-largest city in the province after Montreal, Quebec City, and Laval.

Il faut que ça devienne viral. RT en masse les amis. La lumière doit être fait sur cet événement. pic.twitter.com/nnxsGcQcOn — Nusakan le récalcitrant (@Nusakan007) January 1, 2021

Differing versions of what transpired were offered by the police and the residents; Lieutenant Éric Simard stated, “The recommended approach was preventive. The agents asked for their collaboration to put an end to the gathering, but they were rejected,” as the Journal of Montreal reported. Simard added that the police intended simply to warn the residents but ultimately gave out statements of offense, which can reportedly amount to $1,546 per person.

Gatineau police spokesperson Renee Anne St. Amant told Radio-Canada that the owner of the house would not identify herself and was uncooperative, stating, "At this point, the situation just got worse."

