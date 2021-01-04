Trump, others linked to Soleimani killing ‘will not be safe on Earth,’ Iran official warns

President Trump and anyone else linked to the U.S. strike one year ago that killed a notorious Iranian general “will not be safe on Earth,” a top official in Tehran warned Friday, according to a report.

Speaking in Tehran on Friday, Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s judiciary chief, said not even Trump was “immune from justice” for his role in the strike in Baghdad that killed Gen. Qasem Soleimani, a major general in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Times of Israel reported.

“They will witness severe revenge,” Raisi told the gathering at Tehran University, referring to Trump and U.S. military leaders. “What has come so far has only been glimpses.”

“Do not presume that someone, as the president of America, who appeared as a murderer or ordered a murder, may be immune from justice being carried out. Never,” Raisi reportedly continued. “Those who had a role in this assassination and crime will not be safe on Earth.”

Sunday will mark the anniversary of the death of Soleimani, who was also the long-running leader of the elite intelligence wing called Quds Force – which itself has been a designated terror group since 2007. Considered one of the most powerful men in Iran, he routinely was referred to as its “shadow commander” or “spymaster.” – READ MORE

