WATCH: Video Emerges Of Elijah Cummings Calling Baltimore ‘Drug Infested’

The Trump campaign dug up an old video of Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) on Wednesday that shows him calling his district “drug infested,” which comes after the media and Democratic Party repeatedly attacked President Donald Trump for calling Baltimore drug- and rat-infested over the weekend.
During a congressional hearing in 1999, Cummings said: “This morning I left my community of Baltimore, a drug infested area” where people were “walking around like zombies.”
The newly uncovered clip comes after Trump repeatedly slammed Cummings over the weekend for the poor conditions in his district. – READ MORE