“California Should Be Embarrassed” – State Passes Law Banning Trump From Ballot Unless Tax Returns Released

We’re thrilled to see the far-left in America has the same respect for the Democratic process as their forebears did (for a reference to their forebears, see here).

On Tuesday, Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill requiring President Trump to either release his tax returns or he won’t appear on the ballot in the state.

This remains a terrible, anti-democratic idea and California should be embarassed. https://t.co/dYHAEtrnE5 — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) July 30, 2019

Under SB 27, called the “Presidential Tax Transparency and Accountability Act,” any candidate running for president or governor in California must file copies of their tax returns from the previous five years to the California secretary of State, or their names will be stricken from the ballot, the Hill reports.

Newsom argued that, as the largest economic engine within the US, California has a “responsibility” to demand this additional information (for the record: the Constitution doesn’t say anything about candidates releasing tax returns – though the federal income tax didn’t exist back on). – READ MORE