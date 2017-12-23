WATCH: Veteran-Owned Coffee Company Offers Christmas Carols By Shooting Steel Bells With Silenced Firearms

The veteran-owned Black Rifle Coffee Company has offered a celebration for Christmas in a video in which two sharpshooters play Christmas carols by firing away with silenced rifles at a string of musical steel bells hung on a line.

The two sharpshooters, dressed in Christmas sweaters start their caroling by playing “Jingle Bells,” then “Deck the Halls” before Santa shows up with an M249 SAW, firing away as he chuckles, “Ho, ho, ho.”

Then it’s back to the sharpshooters firing away to play “O Holy Night” for a moment before they are joined by a man dressed in a pink bunny suit akin to Ralphie in “A Christmas Story.” He is admonished by one of the sharpshooters, “Ralphie, you’re going to shoot your eye out with that thing.” The other sharpshooter turns to “Ralphie,” telling him, “You owe me a suppressor.” – READ MORE

