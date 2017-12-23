Politics TV
WATCH: Trump awards wounded soldier Purple Heart during visit to Walter Reed
President Trump stopped by Walter Reed Army Medical Center on Thursday and presented a wounded soldier the Purple Heart during his visit.
“One of the most powerful moments of my life watching @POTUS give the Purple Heart to this American Hero.” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted Thursday. “Amazed by the strength and resilience of the men and women in our Armed Forces.”
White House social media director Dan Scavino shared video. – READ MORE
The Purple Heart is the nation's oldest military award and is delivered to members of the military who encountered injuries or were killed i...
Washington Examiner