WATCH: Trump awards wounded soldier Purple Heart during visit to Walter Reed

President Trump stopped by Walter Reed Army Medical Center on Thursday and presented a wounded soldier the Purple Heart during his visit.

“One of the most powerful moments of my life watching @POTUS give the Purple Heart to this American Hero.” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted Thursday. “Amazed by the strength and resilience of the men and women in our Armed Forces.”

White House social media director Dan Scavino shared video. – READ MORE

