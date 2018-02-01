WATCH: Veteran Group Unveils NFL’s Rejected #PleaseStand Ad Asking Everyone to Stand for the National Anthem

With the Super Bowl just days away, the veteran group with the #PleaseStand ad asking everyone to stand for the National Anthem has released video of the public service announcement that the NFL deemed “too political” to air.

American Veterans (AMVETS) says their public service announcement emphasizes “the basic values of civic responsibility, public service, patriotism and respect for the flag.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell defended the league’s decision not to run an ad from AMVETS during the Super Bowl, citing the ad’s political nature and echoing the league’s bizarre claim that politics has no place in the NFL’s single largest game of the year, and that the NFL has already done enough to honor veterans.

American Veterans had submitted an ad to the NFL: a 30-second spot celebrating the military’s contributions and asking players who are currently kneeling in protest of the national anthem to “Please Stand.” The NFL rejected the ad, citing a policy that prevents the league from airing political material during commercial breaks.

The league has used the rule before, to prevent pro-life ads from running during the big game. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

As Pres. Trump addresses “why we proudly stand for the national anthem,” which appeared to allude to NFL anthem protest, House chamber erupts into loud cheers https://t.co/q18EZzVe9p pic.twitter.com/iBMZX2J4yy — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 31, 2018

During his State of the Union address Tuesday, President Donald Trump proclaimed that Americans “proudly stand for the National Anthem,” alluding to NFL players who have protested social injustices over the last two seasons by kneeling or sitting, started by Colin Kaepernick.

Trump recognized Preston Sharp for starting a movement to place flags at the graves of deceased soldiers. – READ MORE