Comey Tweets About ‘weasels and liars’ in Protest of Memo Release, Gets Torched by Angry Twitter Mob

James Comey keeps Tweeting like a man with an immunity deal.

Or he could be channeling his inner WWE villain.

Whatever the genesis, he’s getting his tall ass kicked all over Twitter with his poor man’s Norman Rockwell literary shtick.

We haven’t seen this type of vicious public reviews for the FBI since the late Joan Rivers panned J. Edgar Hoover’s dress collection on E! TV’s Fashion Police.

