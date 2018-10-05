WATCH: University of Texas Protesters Surround Kavanaugh Supporters, Destroy Signs

Protesters At The University Of Texas Surrounded Students Supporting Judge Brett Kavanaugh On Tuesday, Shouting Obscenities And Destroying Signs Expressing Support Of The Judge.

The student group Young Conservatives of Texas (YCT) hosted an outdoor event to support Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court and spark discussion with fellow students on campus.

A video shows one student protester taking and biting a sign that reads “No More Campus Kangaroo Courts In Congress” before ripping it up and throwing the pieces to the ground.

The student then made her way behind YCT’s table and began shoving the club’s Chairman, Saurabh Sharma.- READ MORE