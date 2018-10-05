Swing Vote Jeff Flake Concedes ‘No Corroboration’ Of Ford’s Claims In FBI Report

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ), a swing vote in the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh who called for the week-long delay, has conceded that the FBI investigation into the allegations of sexual assault against the SCOTUS nominee found no corroborating evidence to support Christine Blasey Ford’s claims.

According to The Hill, Flake announced that he agrees with his colleague Sen. Susan Collins (R-MN) that the FBI investigation was thorough. He also added that they found nothing.

“I think Susan Collins was quoted saying it was very thorough but no new corroborative information came out of it. That’s accurate,” Flake told reporters after reviewing the FBI report on Thursday.

“I wanted this pause, we’ve had this pause. We’ve had the professionals, the FBI, determine — given the scope that we gave them, current credible allegations — to go and do their review which they’ve done,” Flake said.

“Thus far we’ve seen no new credible corroboration, no new corroboration at all,” he said. – READ MORE