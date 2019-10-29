WATCH: Unapologetic Katie Hill Blames ‘Right-Wing Media’ For Her Downfall In New Video

Rep. Katie Hill (D-Calif.) blasted a “coordinated campaign from the right wing media” in a scorching video she shared on Monday, accusing them and her husband of spreading around “revenge porn.”

On Sunday night, Hill, 32, resigned from Congress after admitting allegations of an improper sexual relationship with a congressional staffer. She went on to blame her husband for revealing the details of her sordid affair.

In the video, a puffy-eyed Hill says, “This coordinated campaign carried out by the right wing media and Republican opponents enabling and perpetuating my husband’s abuse by providing him a platform is disgusting and unforgivable, and they will be held accountable.

“I will not allow myself to be a distraction from the constitutional crisis we’re faced with, and the critical work of my colleagues,” she said. “I cannot let this horrible smear campaign get in the way of that work. – READ MORE