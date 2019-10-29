Fox News’ Catherine Herridge Honored With Prestigious Journalism Award

Fox News Chief Intelligence Correspondent Catherine Herridge was honored on Friday with an award for her excellence in journalism, marking the second year in a row that someone from Fox News won the award.

The Congressional Medal of Honor Society awarded Herridge with their annual Tex McCrary Award for excellence in journalism during an awards dinner honoring Medal of Honor recipients in Tampa, Florida.

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace won the award in 2018 and CNN host Jake Tapper won the award in 2014.

“I am honored to accept this award and I am grateful for your recognition of our national security and intelligence reporting at Fox News. I would like to recognize special guests who are here to support me this evening,” Herridge said in her acceptance remarks, according to Fox News. “Cherie Grzech, my direct supervisor and vice president of the Fox Washington bureau, and politics unit. Senior Producer Cyd Upson, who along with veteran TV journalist Pamela Browne led our 9/11 investigations. And my father William Herridge who traveled from Toronto, Canada. My family background has made national security reporting deeply personal and it has given me a profound respect for the Medal of Honor recipients honored this evening.” – READ MORE