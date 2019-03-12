WATCH Tucker Carlson’s Fiery Opening Monologue: I Will Never Bow To The Outrage Mob. Ever.

On Monday night, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson responded to a Media Matters hit on him this weekend.

Tucker Carlson responds to Media Matters attempts to silence him:



“Fox News is behind us as they have been since the very first day. Toughness is a rare quality in a TV network and we are grateful for that.”



“We will never bow to the mob, ever, no matter what.” pic.twitter.com/L4QtUlIStN — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 12, 2019

The left-wing operation attempted to take out Carlson by combing through radio conversations between Carlson and a shock-jock known as “Bubba The Love Sponge” from a decade ago. Carlson’s controversial comments ranged from jokes about all women despising “weakness” in men, using the word “c**t” to describe Martha Stewart’s daughter, and offering a defense for rape facilitator Warren Jeffs.

Though Carlson said he’ll always apologize when he’s in the wrong, the host made it clear that he “will never bow to the mob, ever, no matter what,” identified the real reason behind the Media Matters attack, and thanked Fox News for their “toughness.”

“As anyone who’s ever been caught in its gears can tell you, the great American outrage machine is a remarkable thing. One day you’re having dinner with your family, imagining everything is fine. The next, your phone is exploding with calls from reporters,” the host started his monologue. “They read you snippets from a press release written by Democratic party operatives. They demand to know how you could possibly have said something so awful and offensive. Do you have a statement on how immoral you are? It’s a bewildering moment, especially when the quotes in question are more than a decade old.” – MORE