Omar Strikes Again: Trump Is Not A Human (VIDEO)

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) made dehumanizing remarks about President Donald Trump on Monday when asked about an interview she gave last week, saying that the president was not human.

Fox News’ Guerin Hays asks Ilhan Omar about last week's Politico article: “Do you think President Obama is the same as President Trump?”



Omar: “Absolutely not. … One is human the other is not”



Omar's dehumanizing remarks come after she was slammed last week for anti-Semitism pic.twitter.com/zFvi4KoicY — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 12, 2019

Fox News’ Guerin Hays asked Omar, who has been engulfed in an anti-Semitism scandal, about an interview she gave to Politico last week where she attacked former President Barack Obama and suggested that he was a murderer.

Omar came out after the interview was published and claimed that Politico was lying about the interview and that she did not make those comments. Omar tweeted an audio clip of that segment of the interview that she thought exonerated her but it ended up proving that she did say it. After being mocked online she deleted the tweet.

“Can you set the record straight when it comes to the Politico interview,” Hays politely asked. – MORE