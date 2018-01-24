WATCH: Tucker Carlson Wiped The Floor With Joy Reid After She Tried To Race Bait Him

Tucker Carlson responded to accusations of having a “blatantly white nationalist view” on immigration from MSNBC host Joy Reid Monday, and said the liberal host’s career has been built “on race baiting,” on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“Joy Reid is accusing us of racism. Let’s pause for a moment and savor the irony of that. Reid’s entire public career has been built on race baiting,” Tucker said. “Try to watch her show for 20 minutes and see for yourself. This is the woman who urged the Democratic party to give up on white voters who voted for Obama and then Trump, saying their votes weren’t worth fighting for.”

Tucker also reminded viewers of Reid’s aggressive racial attacks against White House chief of staff John Kelly, and her off-the-wall comment about Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, after he was shot by liberal Bernie Sanders’ supporter John Hodgkinson. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

GOP congresswoman and Arizona Senate candidate Martha McSally said Democrats are “dicking around” with DACA by threatening to cut pay checks for American troops, Wednesday on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“While our troops are over there risking their lives for us, these guys are dicking around, excuse my language, trying to come up with some issue that is not even in the top 20 priority of the American people,” McSally said. “We need to look to more legislation like the bill I introduced last week that addresses the priorities of the American people.” – READ MORE

The city of Chicago is under the microscope for ignoring federal law regarding illegal immigration.

George Cardenas, a Chicago alderman, sat with Fox News host Tucker Carlson to hash out the matter, and things got heated. Carlson and his guest immediately bumped heads when it came to discussing Chicago’s budget and whether the city was on the edge of insolvency.

Then Carlson steered the conversation back to illegal immigration.

“Let’s get back to the question of how all the energy you’re putting into helping people who shouldn’t be here in the first place is benefiting the American citizens of Chicago,” Carlson said. “Why should they be happy about this?”

Cardenas replied that as an alderman, he has constituents of all sorts of nationalities and that when they come to him with an issue, he doesn’t ask if they’re citizens. He called that practice “un-American”and said, “I wouldn’t do that to anyone.” – READ MORE