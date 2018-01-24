WATCH: Franklin Graham Shares Truth After MSNBC Anchor Asks if Trump Has ‘A Sin Problem’

Evangelist Franklin Graham said President Donald Trump isn’t “perfect” during a recent interview on MSNBC.

Over the weekend, MSNBC anchor Alex Witt asked the reverend if reports that one of Trump’s lawyers paid off porn star Stormy Daniels to remain quiet about an alleged affair suggested the president has “a sin problem.” Here’s how Graham responded:

Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelical Association, said Trump “is a much different person today than he was four years ago, five years ago, 10 years ago,” and voters should “give the man the benefit of the doubt.” – READ MORE

The Rev. Franklin Graham has built a legacy on teaching lessons in morality and following God’s word through real-life experiences, and his response to a vile message from Hollywood actress Rosie O’Donnell is very telling.

As reported by CNS News, O’Donnell sent out a tweet on Christmas morning telling Speaker of the House Paul Ryan that he “screwed up our nation,” adding that he “will go straight to hell u screwed up fake altar boy.”

paul ryan – don't talk about Jesus after what u just did to our nation – u will go straight to hell u screwed up fake altar boy #JUDASmuch https://t.co/gJ8VreyxAX — ROSIE (@Rosie) December 25, 2017

On Dec. 26, Graham posted a message on his Facebook page in response to O’Donnell telling Ryan he was going to hell. Graham wrote that O’Donnell does not “hold the keys to hell” and that “Hell is going to be filled with people who rejected God’s offer of salvation.”

“Rosie, you don’t have the keys to hell, but I know the One who does,” he wrote. “And I can tell you who will be there. Hell is going to be filled with people who rejected God’s offer of salvation and turned their backs on His laws and standards, refusing to repent.

“Jesus Christ is God in the flesh, and He took your sins and mine to the Cross, dying in our place, so that we might live — if we would turn from our sins and put our faith in Him,” he added. “I hope one day you will put your faith and trust in Jesus Christ and let him heal your heart, clean up your mouth, and forgive your sins. Do that today—you’ll never regret it.” – READ MORE