WATCH: Tucker Carlson Shreds Democrat Pete Buttigieg

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson slammed far-left Democrat presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg on Wednesday night over his religious attacks on Vice President Mike Pence, which members of the LGBT community have called a hate hoax similar to what Jussie Smollett pushed.

“In 2019, whining is power. Pete Buttigieg understands this,” Carlson said (transcript via Fox News). “Buttigieg may be the least oppressed of all. Both his parents were college professors. He went to Harvard, and then to Oxford as a Rhodes Scholar. After that, Buttigieg spent three years at McKinsey. That’s where ruling class drones are taught the finer points of sucking up to corporate America. He got an ‘A’ in that class.”

“Our system has been very good to Pete Buttigieg. If he’s a ‘victim,’ who isn’t? The term has no meaning. So how does Buttigieg win his party’s victimhood olympics?” Carlson continued. “Simple: with the Mike Pence story. Pence was the governor of Indiana when Buttigieg became mayor of South Bend. As Buttigieg has suggested recently, this set the two on a collision course. Buttigieg is gay. Pence is a traditional Christian. Meaning he pines for the social structure of 12th century, and above all passionately hates gay people. How much does he hate them? Watch this explosive exchange from 2015, where Pence was asked directly about Buttigieg. You can see the rage in his eyes, the venom that flecks his lips. He looks dangerous. Brace yourself for this.” – READ MORE