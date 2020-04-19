WATCH: Tucker Carlson Shows How Media And Democrats Appear To Be Parroting Chinese Propaganda

Fox News host Tucker Carlson aired a segment on Friday night that showed how a lot of the rhetoric being used by the mainstream media and Democratic Party matches the propaganda that the communist Chinese government is using to deflect blame over the coronavirus outbreak.

Carlson began the segment by reporting on what he says U.S. government officials have told him about the coronavirus outbreak that originated in China, and by also documenting how China has repeatedly changed its story about what happened.

Tucker Carlson blasts China for their coronavirus cover up. pic.twitter.com/yfBtxui2dv — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) April 18, 2020

Later in the segment, Carlson said, "As of today, says someone in a position to know, there is 'Almost unanimous agreement in the American intelligence gathering agencies that the virus currently destroying much of the world emerged from a lab in Wuhan.' Almost unanimous. That is a phrase almost never used to describe any conclusion coming out of the Intel Community."

