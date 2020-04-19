John Kerry: Trump Administration ‘Using The Coronavirus Moment As Cover,’ Will ‘Kill More Americans’ With Regulation Change

On Thursday, former Secretary of State John Kerry pontificated that The Trump administration will “kill more Americans” because of their actions vis-à-vis environmental regulations. Kerry intoned, “The insidiousness of the Trump administration using the coronavirus moment as cover — where people are highly preoccupied with health and safety and their lives — and they’re attacking these rules, which will actually kill more Americans, make more people sick, you can’t dream that kind of thing up.”

Interviewed on Yahoo News’ “Skullduggery” podcast, Kerry referenced the Trump administration’s decision to create a new method of estimating the costs and benefits of restricting mercury pollution.

Kerry said, “It’s a tragedy. It’s stupid. It’s absolutely counterproductive. There are reasons that those rules are put in place because mercury kills people. Because these pollutants kill people … Rachel Carson in the 1960s was fighting to protect people from DDT …”

Kerry described Carson’s fight to stop the spraying of DDT, but he did not mention that when the spraying of DDT stopped, millions more people died from malaria. Even the leftist Daily Beast admitted – READ MORE

