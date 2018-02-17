True Pundit

Politics TV

WATCH: Tucker Carlson Challenges Gun Control Proponent To Stop Pushing ‘Dumb Crap’

Posted on by
Share:

Tucker Carlson debated radio host Ethan Bearman over the efficacy of new gun control regulation on Fox News Thursday night.

The conversation opened with Carlson, a Daily Caller co-founder, saying “wondering why there are no calls from the left to ask real questions about American culture and perhaps the collapse of family structure… or the fact that, you know, a quarter of the population is on psychotropic drugs, or obvious things — why does no liberal ever mention those? It’s always about taking my firearms away.”

Bearman took a step back from the question and attempted to “look at the bigger picture,” but Carlson pressed onward.- READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

'Dumb Crap' -- Tucker HAMMERS Gun Control 'Tool'
'Dumb Crap' -- Tucker HAMMERS Gun Control 'Tool'

Tucker Carlson debated radio host Ethan Bearman over the efficacy of new gun control regulation on Fox News Thursday night. The conversation opened with Carlson, a Daily Caller co-founder, saying "won
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: