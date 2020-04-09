WATCH: Trump Thinks Obama Has Not Endorsed Biden Because ‘He Knows Something’

President Donald Trump thinks former President Barack Obama knows something about Joe Biden that is keeping him from endorsing his vice president.

“It does amaze me that President Obama hasn’t supported Sleepy Joe,” Trump said during a press conference at the White House on Wednesday.

TRUMP: “I don’t know why President Obama hasn’t supported Joe Biden a long time ago.. He knows something that you don’t know.. that I think I know.” pic.twitter.com/WPE49Wtxm3 — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) April 8, 2020

He continued, “It just hasn’t happened. When’s it going to happen? When is it going to happen? He knows something that you don’t know.”

“I think I know, but you don’t know,” Trump added. – READ MORE

