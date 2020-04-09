Pence Blacklists CNN After Network Cut Back Airtime For Coronavirus Briefings

Vice President Mike Pence’s office has blocked CNN’s access to administration health officials over the way the network has covered the Coronavirus Task Force daily briefings.

For the past week, Pence’s office has refused to make available health officials, such as Drs. Deborah Birx or Anthony Fauci, for appearances on CNN, according to the network. CNN has frequently refused to air the opening portion of President Trump’s daily press briefings, only to cut in when Trump begins taking question from reporters. As CNN reports:

CNN often only broadcasts President Donald Trump’s question and answer session, which sometimes includes the health care officials, live on-air.

After Trump leaves the podium, CNN frequently cuts out of the White House briefing to discuss and fact-check what the President had said. A CNN executive said that the network usually returns to such programming because of the extensive length of the full briefing that includes Pence, which can run in excess of two hours.

The White House has approved two non-health officials, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and White House economic adviser Peter Navarro, to appear on CNN within the past week. Pence’s office has not blacklisted any other network from bringing on administration officials. – READ MORE

