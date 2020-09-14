WATCH: Trump speech at Michigan rally interrupted by ‘We love you’ chant

President Trump‘s speech during a rally on Thursday in Freeland, Mich., was briefly interrupted by supporters who chanted, “We love you,” while the president was at the podium.

Trump, who is famous for rarely showing emotion, could be seen taking a step back from the rostrum while he seems to collect himself. He tried to make light of the moment and pretended to wipe away tears over the crowd’s gesture.

“Don’t say that, I’ll start to cry,” President @realDonaldTrump says to the crowd in Michigan chanting “WE LOVE YOU!” pic.twitter.com/uLNOzYS2hp — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) September 10, 2020

“Don’t say that,” he said. “I’ll start to cry and that wouldn’t be good for my image. We don’t…you don’t want to see me cry.”

Trump told the crowd that a similar chant broke out during a recent stop in North Carolina. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --