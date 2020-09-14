Joe Biden Appears to Reflect Teleprompter Text During TV Interview (VIDEO)

Joe Biden appeared to accidentally reveal a screen with teleprompter text in front of him during an April television interview, a clip of which went viral Friday.

Biden appearing on CBS’s The Late Late Show months ago, held up a photo of himself posing with his two sons when they were in college, a picture which he said hangs in his bedroom:.

As he held up the framed picture, green text seemed to reflect off the glass and into his camera.

Needed a teleprompter for James Corden. pic.twitter.com/COgO3EWHmu — Michael Moore (@mbracemoore) September 12, 2020

As the apparent text first appeared, the show quickly cut to a shot of host James Corden, then back to Biden holding up the photo.

A slowed-down snippet highlighting this moment racked up hundreds of thousands of views Friday night, quickly eclipsing the view count on the Late Late Show's official upload

