WATCH: Trump Says U.S. Will Not Be A Migrant, Refugee Camp On His Watch

President Donald Trump doubled down on his administration’s stance on illegal immigration on Monday and went a step further, assuring Americans that the U.S. will not be a migrant or refugee camp as many parts of Europe are.

.@POTUS: “If the Democrats would sit down instead of obstructing, we could have something done very quickly…What's happening is so sad." pic.twitter.com/GzZID6OCjo — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 18, 2018

“The United States will not be a migrant camp and it will not be a refugee holding facility,” Trump said during a press conference. “It won’t be. You look at what is happening in Europe and other places, we can’t allow it to happen to the United States. Not on my watch.” – READ MORE

