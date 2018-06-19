True Pundit

Politics TV

WATCH: Trump Says U.S. Will Not Be A Migrant, Refugee Camp On His Watch

Posted on by
Share:

President Donald Trump doubled down on his administration’s stance on illegal immigration on Monday and went a step further, assuring Americans that the U.S. will not be a migrant or refugee camp as many parts of Europe are.

“The United States will not be a migrant camp and it will not be a refugee holding facility,” Trump said during a press conference. “It won’t be. You look at what is happening in Europe and other places, we can’t allow it to happen to the United States. Not on my watch.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

WATCH: Trump Says U.S. Will Not Be A Migrant, Refugee Camp On His Watch
WATCH: Trump Says U.S. Will Not Be A Migrant, Refugee Camp On His Watch

President Donald Trump doubled down on his administration's stance on illegal immigration on Monday and went a step further, assuring Americans that the U.S. will not be a migrant or refugee camp as many parts of Europe are.

Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: