DHS Sec Nielsen Defends Trump Administration’s Migrant Policies From ‘Irresponsible And Unproductive’ Press

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen hit back on Sunday against “irresponsible and unproductive” misreporting by the media on the Trump administration’s border policies.

“This misreporting by Members, press & advocacy groups must stop,” tweeted Nielsen. “It is irresponsible and unproductive. As I have said many times before, if you are seeking asylum for your family, there is no reason to break the law and illegally cross between ports of entry.”

“You are not breaking the law by seeking asylum at a port of entry,” she continued. “For those seeking asylum at ports of entry, we have continued the policy from previous Administrations and will only separate if the child is in danger, there is no custodial relationship between ‘family’ members, or if the adult has broken a law.” – READ MORE

